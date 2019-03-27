Abrams tamps down Biden rumors: 'You don't run for second place'

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Wednesday appeared to reject the possibility of joining a ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden on Anita Hill: I regret not being able to give her the hearing she deserved Pete Buttigieg wants to broker 'peace deal' with Chick-fil-A: I like their chicken, not their politics The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems plot next steps over Mueller report MORE in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary, while hinting about her own political ambitions.

During an interview on ABC's "The View," Abrams seemed to flatly reject the possibility of becoming Biden's potential vice presidential nominee ahead of the former vice president's possible run for president, stating that she had no desire to run for "second place."

"The idea is to take you as a vice president to bolster his numbers in the primary," co-host Joy Behar told Abrams on Wednesday. "What do you think of that?"

"I think you don't run for second place," Abrams fired back, to applause from both "The View" co-hosts and the studio audience. "If I'm going to enter a primary, then I'm going to enter a primary."

"And if I don't enter the primary, then my job is to make sure that the best Democrat is the nominee, and that whoever wins the primary, that we make sure that person gets elected," she continued.

Abrams went on to suggest that she was open to the prospect of the former vice president serving again as the second name on her own bid for the White House, were she to enter the Democratic primary later this year.

"I'm open to a whole number of options," she responded to Behar's suggestions of an "Abrams/Biden" ticket.

Her comments are some of the Georgia Democrat's first public remarks since it was reported that allies of the former vice president had floated her name as a possible running mate in order to gauge the level of support for such an alliance early on in the primary. Both Abrams and Biden's team have denied that such talks ever began.

"Vice President Biden and I had a lovely lunch. And we talked about food and we talked about, I mean look, we talked about the presidency and what it means," Abrams said days ago at a book event.

"We talked about whether I was thinking about running. We talked about whether he was thinking about running. But we did not have that conversation and everything else is pure speculation made up by somebody else," she added at the time.