Renee Ellmers announces bid for North Carolina lieutenant governor

Former Rep. Renee Ellmers Renee EllmersMark Sanford’s troubles did not begin with Trump The Hill's Morning Report: Koch Network re-evaluating midterm strategy amid frustrations with GOP GOP lawmaker asks woman if she’s gained weight MORE (R-N.C.) officially announced her bid for lieutenant governor of North Carolina on Wednesday.

“A lot of people have asked if I’m running for Lieutenant Governor,” she said in a Facebook post. "I’d now like to give you an enthusiastic answer: Yes. Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor."

The governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Republican — who was defeated in a primary by Rep. George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingKoch-backed group pushes for new limits on Trump's tariff authority House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (R-N.C.) in the race for her former congressional seat in 2016 — touted her accomplishments in the House and as an appointee to the Department of Health and Human Services and strongly aligned herself with President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff defiant: 'Undoubtedly, there is collusion' Barbara Bush blamed Trump for 'heart attack': book Almost half in new poll still say Trump, Russia colluded MORE in the announcement

“My entire life, I have been a fighter. I was the first in my family to graduate from college, paying my way through school working as a nursing assistant. Believing that working families needed a voice against Obamacare, I stepped up and ran for congress—defeating a long-term incumbent. I served three terms in Congress before being appointed by the White House to serve as the southeastern Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” she wrote.

“I was the first female member of Congress to endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States during the 2016 Republican primary. I stand proudly today supporting President Donald J. Trumpmp (sic). Because of his leadership, it is morning again for our state and country.”

The post was accompanied by a video highlighting her career and family life and laying out policies — including health care and education — that she’d like to tackle if elected.

“I love this state and our incredible people and under President Trump the belief in the American dream is back and it’s morning in America again,” she concluded in the video. “I will work every day to make our great state a more prosperous and safe place to live for all North Carolinians. Today I ask for your prayers and your support. I would be honored to serve you as your next lieutenant governor. Thank you.”