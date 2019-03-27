McBath fundraising off 'get back in the kitchen' remarks

Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathEx-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020 Former Dem candidate says he faced cultural barriers on the campaign trail because he is working-class The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority MORE (D-Ga.), who flipped a long-held Republican district in the 2018 midterm elections, tweeted out Wednesday a link to fundraise for her reelection campaign in response to comments from a talk-show host calling for her to go “back to the kitchen.”

“I've been dealing with these kinds of sexist attacks since day one. Can you help me fight back? Donate,” said McBath, a prominent gun control activist whose teenage son was shot and killed, regarding the clip from "The Kimmer Show."

Two of the show’s hosts were discussing what they were seeking in a future opponent to McBath, pining for a candidate with conservative bona fides over former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelEx-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020 The 31 Trump districts that will determine the next House majority Dem whose son was killed in shooting: Gun violence is the real national emergency, ‘not a wall’ MORE (R), who they appeared to view as a moderate.

Co-Host: “You’re there to knock @lucymcbath back into the kitchen.” @kimmer_show: “Yeah, go back to sewing stuff, and leave my guns alone too."



I've been dealing with these kinds of sexist attacks since day one.



Can you help me fight back? Donate: https://t.co/jIXJBp7UT9 pic.twitter.com/IndgQiLCyb — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) March 27, 2019

McBath unseated Handel last year, marking the first time a Democrat has won in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in more than 30 years. Handel announced on Monday that she intends to run for her old seat in 2020.

McBath slammed her as a “true career politician” who “has run for office over and over for the last 17 years,” tweeting out a link requesting donations of $17.17.

@karenhandel just announced she is running against me AGAIN. A true career politician, Handel has run for office over and over for the last 17 years.



Help show Handel that she won't take this seat back. CHIP IN $17.17 or more today? >> https://t.co/VJsVNu52Pj https://t.co/AFA6q3W7Pe — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) March 25, 2019

Democrats recaptured control of the House in 2018, powered largely by strong women-led campaigns in districts across the country. The election results sparked efforts by the GOP to combat perceptions among voters, particularly in suburbs, that it is sexist or backs sexist candidates.