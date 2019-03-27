McAuliffe moves closer to 2020 White House bid: report

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is moving closer to jumping into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race, CNN reported Wednesday, citing three people who have spoken with him.

McAuliffe has told allies that he is leaning toward entering the race next month, according to CNN.

"I get the sense that he is moving closer. I think he is very close to it," John Morgan, a Democratic donor and friend of McAuliffe, told CNN.

Another person close to McAuliffe told the outlet that the former governor is "almost ready" to enter the race and that he "sees no reason not to."

McAuliffe said in February that he would "like" to run in 2020, but he has yet to make an official announcement. The former governor previously alluded to making an announcement by the end of March or in April, CNN noted.

Crystal Carson, a spokeswoman for McAuliffe, told CNN that McAuliffe is "seriously considering" a run, though he hasn't made a final decision.

Carson and Morgan, the Democratic donor, did not immediately return requests for comment from The Hill.

According to CNN, one of the possible concerns for McAuliffe is the likely candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden on Anita Hill: I regret not being able to give her the hearing she deserved Pete Buttigieg wants to broker 'peace deal' with Chick-fil-A: I like their chicken, not their politics The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems plot next steps over Mueller report MORE. Still, Morgan told CNN that he thinks McAuliffe has "moved past" that concern.

"It is still going to be on his mind, but I got the impression that he has moved past that objection and is now thinking who is our best chance in this environment to win and I think he believes, in his mind, it's him, a pro-business Democrat," Morgan told the outlet.