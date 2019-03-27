Garcetti: Harris not guaranteed to win California primary

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) told Bloomberg News that he's not certain California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Surprise ObamaCare move puts GOP in bind Kamala Harris says she's 'completely confused' on the Smollett case MORE (D) will win the state's 2020 Democratic primary.

“Everybody’s been here,” Garcetti told Bloomberg in an interview, referencing visits to the state by Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMellman: Awash in data Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll MORE (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: Awash in data Dem to reintroduce legislation to curb stock buybacks Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMellman: Awash in data Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll FCC claims on broadband access under scrutiny MORE (D-Minn.) and others. “California will very much be in play.”

California is expected to play a larger role in the Democratic contest than in previous years because its primary was moved up to March. In past years, the primary was held in June.

California is also the nation's most populous state, so it will give more delegates than other states to the winner of its primary election.

Before she became a senator, Harris was California's attorney general. She has never lost a race in the state.

She is facing off against a crowded field of Democrats for the party's 2020 nomination.