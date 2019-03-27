Trump casts shadow on Warren campaign: It looks like she's finished

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff defiant: 'Undoubtedly, there is collusion' Barbara Bush blamed Trump for 'heart attack': book Almost half in new poll still say Trump, Russia colluded MORE on Wednesday cast doubt on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Mellman: Awash in data Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE's (D-Mass.) 2020 presidential campaign, saying that he hit her "too hard, too early."

“I hit her too hard, too early. And now it looks like she’s finished,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump and Warren have long maintained a fraught relationship.

Trump's campaign went after Warren shortly before she formally announced her intentions to run for the White House, attacking the Democratic senator for her claims to Native American heritage and saying that she would be rejected by the American people for "her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America's middle class."

Trump early on latched onto Warren's previous claims of Native American ancestry, often questioning her claims and disparagingly referring to her as "Pocahontas."

Warren, a vocal Trump critic, sought in October to get out in front of criticism originating from those claims by publicizing the results of a DNA test. The results purported "strong evidence" that she had Native American ancestry, likely from a distant ancestor, but the move drew sharp criticism from many Native Americans and advocates, prompting her to issue multiple apologies.

“This is our family’s story, and it’s all consistent from that point in time. But as I said, it’s important to note I’m not a tribal citizen, and I should have been more mindful of the distinction,” Warren told reporters last month.