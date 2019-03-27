Booker slams conversation about reparations: More than 'just a box to check' on a presidential list

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMellman: Awash in data Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll MORE (D-N.J.) slammed the conversation surrounding reparations in the 2020 presidential election, saying that supporting reparations is more than "just a box to check" on a presidential list.

"Can I tell you why I’m frustrated and disappointed by this reparations conversation? It's being reduced to a box to check on a presidential list, when this is so much more of a serious conversation," Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate, said during a CNN town hall in Orangeburg, S.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So do I support legislation that is race conscious about balancing the economic scales? Not only do I support it, but I have legislation that actually does it," he said before explaining his legislation.

Booker declined to state outright support for reparations.

Cory Booker: “Can I tell you why I’m frustrated and disappointed by this reparations conversation? It’s because it's being reduced to just a box to check on a presidential list when this is so much more of a serious conversation." #BookerTownHall https://t.co/8If7Lkd89C pic.twitter.com/AgozRMHaQk — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2019

Booker, who is black, went on to explain the ways in which "blacks were systematically excluded" from policies.

"So what I'm saying to you, and my frustration is we don't have a way of addressing head-on in this country the persistence of racism, the persistence of white supremacy and implicit racial bias," he said.

Booker's fellow presidential hopefuls Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Surprise ObamaCare move puts GOP in bind Kamala Harris says she's 'completely confused' on the Smollett case MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Mellman: Awash in data Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (D-Mass.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) have all said they support reparations to compensate African-Americans for slavery.