Booker hits 'horrible' 90s-era crime bills backed by Biden, Sanders

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMellman: Awash in data Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll MORE (D-N.J.) on Wednesday slammed crime bills signed in the 1990s, touting his own plans for criminal justice reform.

"I passed a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill with other senators on both sides of the aisle, the first time since those horrible crime bills back in the 1990s,” Booker, a 2020 presidential candidate said Wednesday, during a CNN town hall.

Booker appeared to reference the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which was authored by former Vice President and possible 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden on Anita Hill: I regret not being able to give her the hearing she deserved Pete Buttigieg wants to broker 'peace deal' with Chick-fil-A: I like their chicken, not their politics The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems plot next steps over Mueller report MORE. The legislation was also backed by fellow 2020 contender Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: Awash in data Dem to reintroduce legislation to curb stock buybacks Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (I-Vt.), according to CNN.

The bill set strict sentencing standards which, critics have argued, led to an era of mass incarceration.

Biden, who is reportedly close to making a decision on a possible White House bid, has said "I haven't always been right" on the issue of criminal justice.

Booker also said Wednesday that he would "absolutely" support mass pardons for federal marijuana offenses.

“The War on Drugs has been a war on people,” he said. “As president of the United States, your job is to pursue justice.”