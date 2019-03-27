Booker says he won't take money from pharmaceutical execs

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMellman: Awash in data Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll MORE (D-N.J.) said Wednesday that he would not take donations from pharmaceutical industry executives, corporate political action committees or federal lobbyists during his 2020 presidential campaign.

“So let me give you this commitment — because you can’t campaign wrong and then think you’re going to govern right,” Booker said during a CNN town hall in Orangeburg, S.C. “So I will not only not take pharmaceutical executives’ money, but I will not take corporate PAC money and I will not take federal lobbyists’ money."

"What I'm going to do … I'm going to remember the people that put me in office."

Pressed by CNN host Don Lemon about whether he regretted previously accepting donations from the pharmaceutical industry, Booker simply said that he didn't need it.

“Do I regret taking pharmaceutical executive money? I didn’t need it and I’m glad now that I’m not taking it,” he said.

Booker has been criticized by progressives for taking money from the pharmaceutical industry in previous elections, with some accusing him of being too close to the pharmaceutical industry.

The New Jersey lawmaker raised more money from the pharmaceutical industry in 2014 than any other senator, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Booker ran in two elections during that cycle due to a special election in 2013.

In 2017, he announced that he would put a “pause” on taking contributions from drug companies “because it arouses so much criticism” and he announced last year that he would no longer take money from all corporate PACs.

A large number of pharmaceutical companies are headquartered in Booker's home state of New Jersey. Lawmakers traditionally champion their home-state industries.