Booker: The person with the most votes should be president

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMellman: Awash in data Harris to headline Detroit NAACP dinner Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll MORE (D-N.J.) said Wednesday that he believes the person who receives the most votes should win the presidency.

"In a presidential election, the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States," Booker, who is running for president, said in response to a question about reforming the Electoral College during a CNN town hall.

"But … we have to win the next election under the rules that are there now," he added.

Booker suggests he supports getting rid of electoral college:



"I believe very simply that in a presidential election the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/Vu371mchcE — Jeff Cimmino (@jeffcimmino) March 28, 2019

Several Democratic 2020 candidates have come out in favor of overhauling or doing away with the Electoral College.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Mellman: Awash in data Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE (D-Mass.) called for abolishing the electoral college during her own CNN town hall, stating that "every vote matters."

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: Awash in data Pollster: Trump's 2016 victory gives hope to younger Dems who lack political experience GOP pollster: Electoral College prevents 'tyranny of majority' very effectively MORE, a fellow Democratic presidential candidate, has also called for getting rid of the Electoral College, saying earlier this year that it has made the U.S. "less and less democratic."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is also seeking the Democratic nomination, called for a "reassessment" of the Electoral College in 2016 after then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPelosi, Dems look for upside to Mueller report US Embassy pressed Ukraine to drop probe of George Soros group during 2016 election Senate blocks Green New Deal MORE lost the presidential election despite winning the national popular vote by just under 3 million votes.