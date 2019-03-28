Democrat Wayne Messam announces 2020 presidential bid

Wayne Messam, the Democratic mayor of Miramar, Fla., on Thursday launched his bid for the presidency in 2020.

"America belongs to all of us. The promise of America belongs to all of us. That’s why I’m going to be running for president. To be your champion," Messam says in a video announcing his candidacy.

Messam, who launched an exploratory committee for president earlier this month, also criticizes what he sees as a "broken" system. He points to health-care costs, climate change and student loan debt.

“The problem in America as I see it is that we are not addressing these high-stake problems that we must deal with today. When you have a senior citizen who can’t afford her prescription medicine, Washington is broken," he said.

"When our scientists are telling us if we don’t make drastic changes today, the quality of our air will be in peril, Washington is broken," he continued. "Everyday people are graduating from universities with crippling debt, stifling they opportunity for financial mobility. That is what’s broken with this country."

Messam is jumping into a crowded primary field that already includes one other current mayor, Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: Awash in data Pollster: Trump's 2016 victory gives hope to younger Dems who lack political experience GOP pollster: Electoral College prevents 'tyranny of majority' very effectively MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind. The field also includes two ex-mayors in Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrat Wayne Messam announces 2020 presidential bid Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (D-N.J.), the former mayor of Newark, N.J., and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

Messam notes in the video released Thursday that his parents came to the U.S. from Jamaica and that he started a construction business in Florida with his wife. He's also the first African-American mayor of Miramar.

“I’m passionate about the American dream because it’s not a fictitious thing for me," he says. "It’s real for me.”