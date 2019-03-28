Poll: Biden leads 2020 Dem field by double digits followed by Sanders, O'Rourke

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Joan Walsh: Biden shouldn't run in 2020 if he wants to change 'white man's culture' More than four in 10 say Trump would win reelection if vote were today: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage MORE holds a double-digit lead over the rest of the 2020 Democratic field in a new poll released Thursday.

In the Quinnipiac University poll, Biden heads the pack with the support of 29 percent of registered Democrats and voters who lean to the left, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) holds a second-place ranking with the backing of 19 percent of those surveyed.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), who announced his bid for the presidency this month following his defeat to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in November's midterm elections, sits in third place in the poll with 12 percent while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is in fourth with the support of 8 percent of respondents.

Meanwhile, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has surged in the polls since the announcement of his exploratory committee and was tied for a fifth-place with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), each earning the support of 4 percent of voters.

The poll provides Democrats with some other data to be optimistic about: 53 percent of those surveyed told said that they would not support President Trump in the 2020 election regardless of which Democrat wins the primary.

"Hungry for a candidate to take on President Donald Trump, Democrats and Democratic leaners put the three B's, Biden, Bernie and Beto, at the top in a race where age, race and gender take a back seat to electability and shared views," Tim Malloy, the poll's assistant director, said in the press release.

Quinnipiac's survey contacted 1,358 registered voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. For Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters samples, the margin of error is plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.