Bannon: Hillary Clinton 'in the bullpen waiting' to run for president

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon predicted Wednesday that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Trump says Russia would 'much rather' have Clinton as president Booker: The person with the most votes should be president MORE was looking for a way to enter the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Bannon said that Clinton was "waiting" for the call from members of her party before launching a third bid for the presidency. His remarks come despite Clinton's assurance earlier this month that she was not seeking another run for the White House in 2020.

"Secretary Clinton has said that she's not running, but you know, she's in the bullpen waiting for the call," Bannon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe, if you go through the gauntlet this summer, you start the Democratic primary, by the fall of next year if there's not a candidate that's kind of breaking out of the pack and looks like they can take on Trump...because the number one thing for the Democrats is not policy right now...the number one thing for the Democrats is beating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE," he continued.

"And they're going to fall in line with whoever they think can beat Donald Trump," Bannon added, before predicting that no Democrat would be successful in unseating the president in next year's elections.

"I don't see anyone in this field right now taking on Donald Trump," he said.

Clinton told a local news station earlier this month that she was not planning to run for president in 2020 while adding that she was not "going anywhere," and would remain a vocal force on the left.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," Clinton told News 12 Westchester. "I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me."

"We've gotten not just polarized," she added. "We've gotten into, really, opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."

Clinton has met with several Democrats in the crowded 2020 field, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Hillicon Valley — Presented by NCTA — Trump meets with Google CEO | Facebook bans white nationalist posts | Microsoft takes down websites used by Iranian hackers | Dems press voting vendors over security MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand The Memo: Mueller, health care set the stage for 2020 Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (D-Calif.). Her old Democratic rival from the 2016 primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand The Memo: Mueller, health care set the stage for 2020 Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (I-Vt.), has already announced his own bid for the White House.