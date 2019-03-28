Poll: Romney would beat Trump in Utah

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE would lose the Utah Republican primary in his reelection bid if the state's junior GOP senator, Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats to move on from Green New Deal On The Money: Trump Fed pick owes K to IRS, government claims | Dems seeking Trump financial info going back 10 years | GOP bill links paid parental leave to Social Security | Pentagon transfers B for wall GOP senators blindsided by Trump on ObamaCare MORE, were to challenge him, according to a new survey.

The poll, conducted by the Arizona-based firm OH Predictive Insights, shows Utah Republicans favor Romney by a 55 to 37 percent margin over Trump.

"Republican base voters around the country back President Trump survey after survey shows," said Mike Noble, OH's chief of research, said in a statement. "But Beehive State voters buck that trend."

Though it is one of the more reliably Republican states in the union, Utah has given Trump more headaches than other conservative states. He came in a distant third in the Utah Republican caucuses in 2016, scoring just 14 percent of the vote. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzControversial Fed pick gains support in GOP Senate FAA faces questions about Boeing at two hearings Here's why Beto, Biden and Bernie are peaking MORE (R-Texas) took 69 percent of the vote in those caucuses and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) had almost 17 percent.

In November 2016, Trump won just 45 percent of the vote. That was enough to win Utah's six electoral votes, but 21 percent of voters -- nearly a quarter million people -- chose independent Never Trumper candidate Evan McMullin, a Utah native, instead. Trump's total was the lowest of any Republican to win Utah since George H.W. Bush took 43 percent there in 1992.

Romney, twice a candidate for president and the Republican nominee in 2016, said in January he would not challenge Trump.

The new poll shows Romney beats Trump among both voters who call themselves somewhat conservative and those who are very conservative, and among voters who say they are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, of which Romney is a member.

Romney, who got his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and turned around the struggling Salt Lake City Olympics organizing committee in 2002, is hugely popular in his adopted state. He scored 71 percent of the vote in the 2018 Republican primary, and he took more than 62 percent of the vote in November's general election.

The survey, conducted from March 15 to March 27, polled 275 Republicans in Utah by phone and online. It carries a margin of 5.9 percentage points.