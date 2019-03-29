ACLU to launch first-ever 2020 issue campaign

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will launch its first-ever voter engagement campaign on Sunday ahead of the 2020 elections.

This is the first time the organization will be involved in a presidential election.

The "Rights for All" campaign will "elevate criminal justice reform, access to voting, reproductive freedom, and immigrants’ rights in the 2020 presidential race," according to a media advisory.

The ACLU's political director Ronald Newman said in the advisory that the organization will not endorse or oppose candidates, but will instead try to bring these issues to the forefront.

“While we don’t endorse or oppose individual candidates, we do want to ensure they are all talking about key issues our supporters care about — criminal justice reform, voting rights, reproductive freedom, and immigrants’ rights,” he said.

The campaign will officially launch on Sunday at an event at the University of New Hampshire. New Hampshire is the first state that will vote in the 2020 primary election.