Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate

When Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Joan Walsh: Biden shouldn't run in 2020 if he wants to change 'white man's culture' More than four in 10 say Trump would win reelection if vote were today: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage MORE enters the presidential race next month, it’s not a given that the former vice president will have a ton of support from his old Senate colleagues.

Biden served in the Senate for 36 years, but his time only overlaps with 18 Democrats who are still in the upper chamber. Nearly 30 Democrats, most a generation younger than Biden, have never served a day with the former chairman of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations panels.

He’ll also be squaring off against a half dozen current senators — including Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand The Memo: Mueller, health care set the stage for 2020 Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrat Wayne Messam announces 2020 presidential bid Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTech watchdogs see red flags as Apple expands Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand The Memo: Mueller, health care set the stage for 2020 Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (I-Vt.) — who have forged their own relationships in the upper chamber.

“It’s a different Senate today. The challenge for him will be there are so many new senators and where that center of gravity lands, I think it’s too early to tell,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich Martin Trevor HeinrichNew Mexico Dems brace for crowded race to succeed Udall Republican says he's considering running for Udall's seat in 2020 Udall says he will not seek reelection in 2020 MORE (D-N.M.), who arrived in the Senate in 2013, four years after Biden had left to become vice president.

“I have a lot of respect for him. …” said Heinrich, who is 47. “My bias is that we have this new, incredible generation of leadership and that in 2020, my hope is that the race will reflect that and I would like to see the nominee reflect that.”

To date, Biden has secured endorsements from three Democratic senators: Biden’s two home-state senators, Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperDemocrats introduce bill to rein in Trump on tariffs Biden's challenge: Satisfying the left Dems introduce bill requiring disclosure of guest logs from White House, Trump properties MORE and Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSenate Dem calls on Trump to apologize for attacks on McCain Sixteen years later, let's finally heed the call of the 9/11 Commission Senate Dems introduce bill demanding report on Khashoggi killing MORE, plus Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump drags GOP into new ObamaCare fight McConnell blocks resolution calling for release of Mueller report for second time GOP lawmaker says some 'atrocities' of Mueller's probe can't be undone MORE (Calif.) who served with Biden on the Judiciary Committee when he was chairman. Freshman Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.) also has been publicly encouraging Biden to run.

All four senators have lavished praise on the former vice president even though he still hasn’t officially entered the race. In January, Feinstein went as far as saying: “My candidate would be Joe Biden.”

But many others on Capitol Hill are not rushing to endorse Biden, who could face the same problems that plagued Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Trump says Russia would 'much rather' have Clinton as president Booker: The person with the most votes should be president MORE in 2008 when she was the frontrunner against Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaObama Homeland Security chief: 'No reason to doubt' Mueller report findings Polls: Trump facing re-elect ratings similar to Obama, Bush, and Clinton Polling editor says presidents are reelected by getting better in office MORE.

Back then, Clinton was taken aback when her Senate colleagues — many of whom she had known for years — turned their backs on her and supported Obama. The toughest blow for Clinton may have been when the late Sen. Edward Kennedy endorsed Obama, but she felt betrayed by other senators like Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillLobbying world Dem candidate has Hawley served subpoena at CPAC Annual scorecard ranks GOP environmental efforts far below Dems in 2018 MORE (Mo.), who chose to support Obama instead.

The 76-year-old Biden could be put in a similar situation.

“There may be quite a few Senators who vote with their hearts,” said one longtime Senate aide, adding that it will be an “uphill climb” for Biden.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he and Biden are “friends” but that he has not heard from the vice president in awhile.

“You know what, I don’t know,” Blumenthal said when asked if he plans to endorse anyone.

The other senator from Connecticut, Democrat Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenate blocks Green New Deal Father of Sandy Hook victim dies in apparent suicide Sanders: 'We must follow New Zealand's lead' and ban assault weapons MORE, campaigned with Biden in Hartford last fall and worked with him on gun control in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012. But with so many current Senate colleagues running, Murphy said he’ll probably steer clear of an endorsement.

“I have great admiration for him. I think everybody who joins the field makes it better and stronger,” Murphy said of Biden. “He brings a national-security background that I think will challenge the rest of the field to step up their game.

But he added: “I have lots of friends running so I would be foolish to wade in. It’s a no brainer for me.”

Biden has been in touch with members of the Senate.

Murphy said he recently spoke with Biden on some policy matters but did not discuss the presidential race. Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Fresh off Mueller win, Trump presses for GOP health care push Trump officials take bold steps on Medicaid Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump health chief reveals talks with states on Medicaid block grants | New head of FDA faces tough test | Trump officials defends work requirements in court MORE (D-Pa.), who is close to Biden and represents the state where he was born, has been in contact with him in recent weeks. And Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez back 'end the forever war' pledge Dems wrestle over how to vote on ‘Green New Deal’ MORE (D-Mont.), who briefly overlapped with Biden in the Senate, said he called his former colleague two weeks ago to catch up on his likely White House bid and other issues.

Asked if he was encouraging Biden to run, Tester replied: “I certainly would not discourage him. Joe’s a good friend.”

The change in the Senate “has been generational,” Tester said, “but he still has a lot of old friends.”

Across the Capitol in the House, support for Biden has been hit or miss. Behind the scenes, he’s been reaching out to a select group of lawmakers and asking for their endorsements.

Biden’s longtime adviser Steve Richetti also has been making calls to shore up support. Ricchetti even invited Rep. Don Beyer, the former Virginia lieutenant governor and a key House fundraiser, over to his home for dinner recently, though Beyer described the evening as two old friends catching up rather than a Biden pitch for president.

But the Biden calls and invites aren’t going out to everyone.

Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Democrats face balancing act with Mueller report demands On The Money: Trump Fed pick owes K to IRS, government claims | Dems seeking Trump financial info going back 10 years | GOP bill links paid parental leave to Social Security | Pentagon transfers B for wall MORE (D-Md.) has known Biden for decades but said he hasn’t spoken to him “in years.” Another veteran Democrat, Rep. Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayDems seek to stifle primary challenges to incumbents Cohen details methods to get Trump ranked higher on Forbes list Live coverage: Cohen clashes with GOP over Trump allegations MORE (D-Mo.), hasn’t heard directly from Biden either, though he’s been in touch with two other 2020 hopefuls, Harris and Booker, his colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

“They serve in the Congress with me and in the CBC, so I am considering both of them,” Clay told The Hill. “They both seem to be doing pretty well out there on the campaign trail as far as attracting crowds, speaking to the issues that Americans care about.”

One of Biden’s strongest arguments in a Democratic primary is the idea that he can beat Trump in states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania that turned away from Democrats in 2016.

It’s not hard to imagine Biden being a favored candidate among House lawmakers representing swing districts that Trump won in the last presidential election.

At the same time, there’s reason for House liberals to think twice about backing Biden, who supported the Iraq War and whose chairmanship of the Anita Hill hearings has come under new scrutiny.

Rep. Lois Frankel Lois Jane FrankelOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — FDA issues proposal to limit sales of flavored e-cigs | Trump health chief gets grilling | Divisions emerge over House drug pricing bills | Dems launch investigation into short-term health plans Dems call on Trump to fire Acosta Lawmakers wear white to State of the Union to show solidarity with women MORE (D-Fla.), co-chair of the bipartisan Women’s Caucus, said she’ll be backing a woman in 2020, though she hasn’t decided which one.

“In my heart … we have so many good women running for president, I would like to see one of them make it,” Frankel told The Hill. “Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand On The Money: Trump Fed pick owes K to IRS, government claims | Dems seeking Trump financial info going back 10 years | GOP bill links paid parental leave to Social Security | Pentagon transfers B for wall MORE, Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Hillicon Valley — Presented by NCTA — Trump meets with Google CEO | Facebook bans white nationalist posts | Microsoft takes down websites used by Iranian hackers | Dems press voting vendors over security MORE, Elizabeth Warren — I would support any of them. Tulsi’s running too.”

Some Biden allies said they don’t put too much stock in the congressional endorsement game. Clinton had overwhelming support among her former Senate colleagues in 2016, yet Bernie Sanders mounted a stronger-than-expected challenge in the primary that year, Carper recalled.

And Hill surrogates aren’t always on message. A close Biden friend for four decades, Carper played a practical joke on a reporter from The Hill who asked whether Biden was close to jumping in.

“I heard this morning that he’s getting cold feet, and that his wife has had second thoughts. And you know what they say in the Biden household: Happy wife, happy life,” Carper said with a serious expression. “I expect him to announce that he’s not going to run.”

“Are you joking?” the reporter replied.

A wide smile appeared on Carper’s face: “It’s not a joke; it’s an outright lie.”

The senior senator from Delaware said he knows the entire gaggle of senators running for president very well, adding that there are no bad feelings given his early Biden endorsement.

“In that gathering,” Carper said, “there are a lot of terrific potential vice presidential candidates.”