Poll: 84 percent of Dems don't see race, gender as big 2020 factors

A large majority of Democratic voters say they do not see a presidential candidate’s race or gender as being important factors.

The Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday found that 84 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, including 75 percent of black voters, say that a candidate’s race is not an important factor to them.

Eighty-four percent, including 83 percent of women voters, say gender is not an important factor.

Sixty-four percent of Democratic voters said it is more important that a candidate be a great leader, while 32 percent said a candidate must have “great policy ideas.”

Issues of race and gender have hovered over the Democratic race, which features perhaps the most diverse selection of candidates running in a presidential primary for the party.

Two white men, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Joan Walsh: Biden shouldn't run in 2020 if he wants to change 'white man's culture' More than four in 10 say Trump would win reelection if vote were today: poll The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMedicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand The Memo: Mueller, health care set the stage for 2020 Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (I-Vt.), have often appeared at the top of polls, though the two also have perhaps the highest name recognition of anyone in the race.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Biden and Sanders win 29 percent and 19 percent support, while former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) gets 12 percent and comes in third place.

That puts three white men at the top of the poll.

“Hungry for a candidate to take on President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE, Democrats and Democratic leaners put the three B's, Biden, Bernie and Beto, at the top in a race where age, race and gender take a back seat to electability and shared views,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Quinnipiac surveyed 559 Democrats and Democratic leaners from March 21-25. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.1 percent among such voters.