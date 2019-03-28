Warren, Ocasio-Cortez, tweet about lunch together

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTech watchdogs see red flags as Apple expands Medicare for All: Where 2020 Dems stand Booker: Trump is 'complicit' in white supremacist violence MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats to move on from Green New Deal Trump says he wants to campaign against the Green New Deal Pelosi, Dems unveil bill to bind Trump to Paris climate accord MORE (D-N.Y) quipped Thursday that it was "breaking" that they had lunch together after a CNN reporter tweeted that two sources had confirmed their meeting.

"BREAKING: We had labneh," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. Labneh is a Middle Eastern yogurt spread.

"BREAKING: We also had iced tea!" Warren followed up.

WARREN and AOC had lunch today in Washington, two sources confirm — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) March 28, 2019

BREAKING: We also had iced tea! https://t.co/izrpnV2lfK — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 28, 2019

Warren is one of many contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination and has positioned herself as a progressive who supports single-payer and breaking up large technology companies.

Ocasio-Cortez has become a darling of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party who has not endorsed a 2020 presidential candidate.