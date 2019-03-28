Trump rally crowd hits Ocasio-Cortez with 'AOC sucks' chant in Michigan

Part of the crowd at a Trump rally in Michigan started chanting "AOC sucks," referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats to move on from Green New Deal Trump says he wants to campaign against the Green New Deal Pelosi, Dems unveil bill to bind Trump to Paris climate accord MORE (D-N.Y.), after Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDonald Trump Jr. won't rule out running for office Media figures defend coverage of Trump and Russia Russian lobbyist who attended Trump Tower meeting: 'Happy and relieved' Mueller report is done MORE criticized her ideas.

“Think about the fact that every mainstream, leading Democratic contender is taking the advice of a freshman congresswoman who three weeks ago didn’t know the three branches of government,” the president's son told the crowd ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE's speech. “I don’t know about you guys, but that’s pretty scary.”

After his remark, the crowd broke into the "AOC sucks" chant.

“You guys, you’re not very nice,” Trump Jr. responded. “And neither is what that policy would do to this country.”

Ahead of Trump's rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Don Jr. told the crowd that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "three weeks ago didn't know the three branches of government" pic.twitter.com/ZyFNmfIDr3 — Erika Ryan (@erikapryan) March 28, 2019

The Green New Deal legislation, introduced earlier this year by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyDemocrats to move on from Green New Deal Trump says he wants to campaign against the Green New Deal Ocasio-Cortez says she encouraged Senate Dems to vote 'present' on Green New Deal MORE (D-Mass.), sought to create an economy based on 100 percent renewable energy within a decade. It was blocked in the Senate earlier this week.