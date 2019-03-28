Trump blasts ongoing Dem investigations: 'Ridiculous bulls---'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says wind power doesn't work because 'it only blows sometimes' Fuel standards to prevent overdependence on foreign oil are out of date Trump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' MORE at a Thursday rally in Michigan blasted Democrats' ongoing investigations of him as "ridiculous bullshit."

"The Democrats have to now decide whether they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullshit, partisan investigations, or whether they will apologize to the American people and join us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs … help us fix our broken trade deals," he said to the crowd.

Trump's comments come after special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE submitted the results of his investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the 2016 elections. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump knocks MSNBC, CNN rankings: 'Fake News never wins!' Trump says Schiff should be forced to resign Trump's decision on health care law puts spotlight on Mulvaney MORE said in a letter to Congress summarizing the report that Mueller's team did not find coordination with Russia.

"The Russia hoax proves more than ever that we need to finish exactly what we came here to do: Drain the swamp," Trump said Thursday.

House Democrats still have separate ongoing investigations into the president, including investigations into his finances and whether he obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyComey: I don't know why Mueller didn't subpoena Trump Comey: Trump tried to 'burn down an institution of justice because he saw it as a threat' Tlaib unveils resolution to investigate Trump impeachment MORE.

Mueller did not determine whether Trump had obstructed justice and left his findings for Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinDemocrats face balancing act with Mueller report demands Tlaib unveils resolution to investigate Trump impeachment Graham says Trump told him to 'just release' Mueller report MORE to draw a conclusion. In his letter to lawmakers, Barr said the Justice Department had decided not to pursue obstruction charges against Trump.