Poll: Biden, Sanders hold double-digit lead on Trump in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders both hold double-digit leads over President Trump in a hypothetical 2020 White House matchup in the state of Pennsylvania, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College survey released Friday found both men gaining 55 percent of the vote in a general election battle with the sitting president, while other Democrats held smaller, while many other Democrats held single-digit margins over the president in the state.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on `promises kept' Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate On The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate MORE (D-Mass.) holds a four-point lead over Trump.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEndorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Poll: Biden leads Democratic primary field McConnell blasts Democrats over talk of court-packing MORE (D-Calif.) also held a slim lead over the president in the poll, with the support of 51 percent of respondents to Trump's 48 percent in their head-to-head race. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeTelemundo launches initiative to increase Latino participation in elections, Census Five things to watch at Trump's Michigan rally Poll: Biden leads 2020 Dem field by double digits followed by Sanders, O'Rourke MORE (D) also slightly led Trump in the poll, with support from 51 percent of voters compared to Trump's 49 percent.

At issue for the president in the state is his job approval rating, which currently sits underwater with 41 percent of those surveyed saying they approve of the job Trump was doing.

Overall, 55 percent of Pennsylvania voters told Emerson pollsters that they "were not likely" to vote for the president in 2020, while 45 percent said they were likely to vote for Trump.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 808 registered voters in the state between March 26-28. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.