Poll: Biden holds large lead over 2020 Dems in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on `promises kept' Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Poll: 84 percent of Dems don't see race, gender as big 2020 factors MORE leads the field of Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Friday.

In the Emerson College survey, Biden leads in the state he was born in by 19 points with the support of 39 percent of voters, despite not having yet announced a bid for the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersEndorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Trump unleashes on critics in fiery glimpse of 2020 campaign Poll: 84 percent of Dems don't see race, gender as big 2020 factors MORE (I-Vt.) is in second place in the poll, with the support of 20 percent of Pennsylvania voters, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on `promises kept' Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate On The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate MORE (D-Mass.) holds third place, with 11 percent.

In fourth place is South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads Dem field by nearly 20 points in Pennsylvania, followed by Sanders, Warren Buttigieg: 'Americans are being radicalized' by Trump administration Poll: Quarter of Republicans don't think Trump has sufficiently distanced himself from white nationalists MORE (D) with 6 percent. Buttigieg has surged recently in several polls.

Sanders leads Biden in voters ages 18-29 and trails the former vice president among older voters, according to the poll.

Emerson College pollsters said that both Sanders and Buttigieg have shown consistent strength in polls this year, but noted that the two had a long way to go if Biden announces a bid for the White House.

“Sanders in this years [sic] state polling is consistently keeping between 35 percent to 60 percent of his vote from 2016, suggesting he has a strong base of supporters to work with," poll director Spencer Kimball said.

"Mayor Pete has performed well for our third poll in a row, indicating an increase in support for the South Bend Mayor, though Pennsylvania looks like it could be a Joe Biden firewall,” he added.

Emerson College's poll surveyed 808 registered voters in Pennsylvania from March 26 to 28, and the margin of error for the sample of Democratic voters is plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.