Warren puts gender front and center in new fundraising campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on `promises kept' Endorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate On The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate MORE (D-Mass.) put gender front and center in a fundraising campaign circulated Friday.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate sent out an email Friday under the subject line "Yes, there is a double standard," detailing obstacles she’s faced throughout the years as a woman running for public office.

Warren, who has served as a senator since 2013, said she has faced “plenty of naysayers” over her political career.

"When I started running for Senate, reporters would sometimes ask me a variation of this question: 'What’s it like to run as a woman?'" Warren wrote in an email to supporters.

"I always smiled mildly, but I hated the question. I was pretty sure no one asked Scott Brown how it felt to run as a man," she continued. "Yes, there was a double-standard. Yes, I always winced when I saw a news report that started with a description of my appearance."

Warren added that she feels buoyed by what she sees as a surge of energy among female voters ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

"But make no mistake: Women were fired up when I was running in 2012, and we’re burning up even hotter right now," she wrote.

“Since Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChinese, US negotiators fine tuning details of trade agreement: report Iran wants America out of Iraq; will it succeed? Florida bar reverses no-hat policy after objections from MAGA hat wearer MORE was elected, women have powered this fight like never before. Organizing marches. Saving health care for tens of millions of Americans," she continued.

The senator said women had gained political momentum in recent years, with a record number running for and winning political office, and more women supporting candidates with "unprecedented numbers of grassroots donations."

“The TV talking heads and Twitter pundits might tell us to smile more and stop being so shrill or bossy. And oh yes, there’s that L word: ‘Likeable.’ Is she likeable enough? Nevertheless, we persist," she wrote. "Once again, we’ll prove the naysayers wrong. We’re running on big ideas that will touch people’s lives, and we’re not stopping now.”

The email includes a link to donate and receive a “Persist” sticker from her campaign, referring to a now-famous incident on the Senate floor in which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Wells Fargo CEO steps down | Trump vows to keep funding for Special Olympics | House panel approves marijuana banking bill | Controversial Fed pick gains support in Senate Green New Deal vote might hurt Republicans more than it divided Democrats Steyer: Green New Deal helped 'move the ball forward' on climate change MORE (R-Ky.) cut off one of Warren’s speeches, saying she violated a Senate rule but “nevertheless, she persisted.”

Critics pounced swiftly on McConnell for what they deemed a sexist attempt to silence Warren, catapulting the phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” to become a rallying cry among Warren's supporters.

Warren is among a crowded Democratic field that features an unprecedented number of women running for the presidency, including fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandEndorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate McConnell blasts Democrats over talk of court-packing The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Trump to return to campaign stage MORE (N.Y.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEndorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Poll: Biden leads Democratic primary field McConnell blasts Democrats over talk of court-packing MORE (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharEndorsements? Biden can't count on a flood from the Senate Rand Paul blocks resolution calling for Mueller report release Bannon: Hillary Clinton 'in the bullpen waiting' to run for president MORE (Minn.).