Trump campaign starts selling 'Pencil-neck Adam Schiff' t-shirts

President Trump Donald John TrumpChinese, US negotiators fine tuning details of trade agreement: report Iran wants America out of Iraq; will it succeed? Florida bar reverses no-hat policy after objections from MAGA hat wearer MORE's 2020 presidential campaign is now selling "Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition — Trump rallies for second term on `promises kept' GOP zeroes in on Schiff Trump unleashes on critics in fiery glimpse of 2020 campaign MORE" t-shirts, after Trump coined the new nickname at a rally this week.

The shirt, which is on sale for $28, shows Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) with a literal pencil for a neck as well as a clown nose.

"Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff. He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress! Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!" the item's online description reads.

BUY Now: https://t.co/5SMsrJC8nU pic.twitter.com/v3Vvmma0e6 — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) March 29, 2019

The Trump campaign did not immediately reply to The Hill's request for comment on the new product.

The appears to have been posted the day after Trump's comments targeting the House Intelligence chairman at a campaign rally in Michigan.

"Little pencil neck Adam Schiff,” Trump said. “He’s got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen. He is not a long ball hitter.”

Trump and other Republicans have been highly critical of Schiff in recent days after a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report found no evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier this week, Schiff said he still believes evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia "undoubtedly" exists and can be found by his committee.

The comments have drawn backlash and repeated calls from conservatives for Schiff to resign, though Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGOP zeroes in on Schiff Shall we finally end birth day abortions? House GOP leader: Nunes 'proven correct' by Mueller report MORE (D-Calif.) has fiercely defended the lawmaker.