Buttigieg jokingly tells Democrats to nominate 'new-generation, young, good-looking mayor' in 2020

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg slams Trump's 'MAGA' slogan as 'false promise' to workers affected by automation The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump raises stakes with threat to close Mexican border Poll: Biden holds large lead over 2020 Dems in Pennsylvania MORE (D) on Friday shared with voters the characteristics they should look for in a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Buttigieg, a likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was asked by Mother Jones on Friday how Democrats can ensure that they don’t “cripple each other” in the next election cycle and ensure President Trump Donald John TrumpDems hammer Nielsen over border crisis Ocasio-Cortez responds to 'AOC sucks' chant: Trump just wants another woman to 'vilify' Conservative outlet complains about lack of Trump shout-out at rally MORE’s reelection.

“Right. What you want to do is you want to nominate a kind of forward-thinking, inclusive, new-generation, young, good-looking mayor,” Buttigieg quipped, prompting the audience to erupt in laughter.

Buttigieg, a likely dark horse candidate, is set to enter a crowded Democratic field if he officially launches a White House bid. The South Bend mayor said earlier this month that signs are "pointing in the right direction" for him to officially enter.

Buttigieg surged ahead in a national poll of declared and potential 2020 Democrats this week, trailing only former Vice President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPuerto Ricans say they cannot afford food, medicine as they await federal food stamp funding increase: AP Dem pollster: 'It's interesting' conservatives pick progressive women as their foils Poll: Americans more likely to say Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' than 'good' for Democrats MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic race in Iowa.

The relatively unknown mayor from Indiana has emerged as a serious contender in recent weeks. If elected, he would be the youngest and first openly gay president in U.S. history.

He has also been the star of a few viral moments, including making headlines when he was asked by a Norwegian outlet to speak their language — one of seven the mayor can speak.