Graham gets assist from Pence in reelection campaign kickoff

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGOP shifts focus to investigating Obama officials Dems stand firm on early April deadline for Mueller report Barr expects to release nearly 400-page Mueller report by mid-April MORE (R-S.C.) is kicking off his Senate reelection campaign with Vice President Pence on Saturday as the White House gives an early boost to one of its most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill.

Pence is scheduled to spend several hours in the Palmetto State campaigning for Graham on Saturday, starting with a stop in Myrtle Beach and visit to Greenville, S.C., later in the day before returning to Washington.

Though Graham was a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpDems hammer Nielsen over border crisis Ocasio-Cortez responds to 'AOC sucks' chant: Trump just wants another woman to 'vilify' Conservative outlet complains about lack of Trump shout-out at rally MORE during the 2016 GOP presidential primary, he has morphed into one of the administration’s staunchest advocates, most notably with his fierce defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughCourt-packing would lead to an America without borders Supreme Court stays execution of Buddhist inmate in Texas Collusion delusion is over MORE last year when the then-nominee faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct while in high school and college.

“The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military,” Graham said in a statement earlier this month announcing his appearance with Pence.

Though Trump remains popular in South Carolina, with a Morning Consult poll in February finding his approval rating at 54 percent, a Democratic opponent is likely to hit Graham over his close ties to the White House. Jaime Harrison, associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is reportedly considering a challenge to the three-term senator.

Pence was a ubiquitous presence on the campaign trail in 2018, appearing across the country to boost House and Senate candidates in a year that the GOP lost the House majority but gained seats in the Senate. 2020’s Senate map is less friendly for the GOP, forcing it to defend a handful of vulnerable incumbents while offering few opportunities to go on offense.