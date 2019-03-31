Warren campaign's finance chief stepping down: reports

The finance director for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEvent organizer: Biden, accuser were never alone together Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns The Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign, Michael Pratt, is stepping down, according to multiple reports.

A Warren campaign aide told CNN on Sunday that Pratt is leaving as a result of Warren's pledge not to take contributions from big-money donors.

The aide said that Pratt is "still a consultant but winding things down and transitioning out since we made the decision not to have (Warren) do high-dollar events."

The New York Times also reported that Pratt has resigned. According to the newspaper, a campaign meeting became heated last month after Pratt objected to Warren's decision not to take money from big donors. Pratt reportedly argued that the decision could cause the campaign to collapse.

Warren, who has vowed to take on Wall Street if elected president, said last month in an email to supporters that she would not hold private fundraisers or one-on-one meetings with wealthy donors.

“That means no fancy receptions or big money fund-raisers only with people who can write the big checks,” Warren said, according to the Times. “It means that wealthy donors won’t be able to purchase better seats or one-on-one time with me at our events. And it means I won’t be doing ‘call time,’ which is when candidates take hours to call wealthy donors to ask for their support.”

CNN noted that the news of Pratt's resignation comes at the end of the first-quarter fundraising deadline.