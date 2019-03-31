Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonJared Kushner's brother made last-minute donation to Beto O'Rourke Senate campaign The Hill's Morning Report - Boeing crisis a test for Trump administration We could have less than 5 years to save the North Atlantic right whale MORE (D-Mass.) said Sunday that his newly born daughter is "absolutely" a consideration in deciding whether or not to pursue a 2020 presidential bid.

"It's a family decision. It's something that we have to commit to together. And we have a new baby. She's not taking part in these discussions….Absolutely a consideration," Moulton said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I knew I couldn't make a decision like this until I understood what it was like to be a father. And as much as I got advice from people about... what that would be like, we all know that it's different when it happens to you…. But, ultimately, Liz and I are going to are going to talk about this. We're going to decide in the next few weeks.”

Democratic Rep. @sethmoulton says he plans on making a decision about running for president in 2020 in the next few weeks: “We have a lot of things to fix in this country, and if I can be a small part of doing that, then that’s a compelling reason” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6MNpDA4mL1 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 31, 2019

Moulton, who emerged a leader of the Democrats challenging Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDems worry Mueller findings could expand executive power The Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages Trump campaign starts selling 'Pencil-neck Adam Schiff' t-shirts MORE's (D-Calif.) path to the Speakership last fall, has said for months that he is considering a 2020 run.

The Marine Corps veteran, who is in his third term in Congress, traveled to New Hampshire earlier this year, triggering White House speculation.

If Moulton decides to run, he would join a crowded field of Democratic nominees including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEvent organizer: Biden, accuser were never alone together Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns The Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris sends letter to Barr demanding answers over ObamaCare repeal efforts Warren puts gender front and center in new fundraising campaign Poll: Republicans think Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' for Democrats but Dem voters and independents haven't decided MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages Buttigieg jokingly tells Democrats to nominate 'new-generation, young, good-looking mayor' in 2020 Puerto Ricans say they cannot afford food, medicine as they await federal food stamp funding increase: AP MORE (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Republicans think Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' for Democrats but Dem voters and independents haven't decided Poll: Biden, Sanders hold double-digit lead on Trump in Pennsylvania Telemundo launches initiative to increase Latino participation in elections, Census MORE (D-Texas.)

On Sunday, Moulton said he does not want his daughter to grow up in the current political climate.

"I don't want her growing up in this country the way that it is, with a commander in chief that we fundamentally can't trust, where women are disrespected, where she doesn't have the same opportunities that a little boy growing up at the same time would have," he said.

"We have a lot of things to fix in this country. And if I can be a small part of doing that, then that's a compelling reason.”