Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden sit atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field in a new poll of likely Nevada caucusgoers.

The Emerson College poll shows Biden, who is expected to announce his campaign in the coming weeks, with 26 percent support among caucusgoers while 23 percent back Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEvent organizer: Biden, accuser were never alone together Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns The Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Republicans think Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' for Democrats but Dem voters and independents haven't decided Poll: Biden, Sanders hold double-digit lead on Trump in Pennsylvania Telemundo launches initiative to increase Latino participation in elections, Census MORE (D-Texas) are the only other candidates who have double-digit support in the poll, with 10 percent each.

They are followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 9 percent, Sound Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3 percent.

Nevada is expected to be the third major nominating contest in the Democratic presidential primaries following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Polls of voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as national polls, have also consistently shown Sanders and Biden at the top of the field.

The Emerson College poll also showed President Trump Donald John TrumpSaudi King 'absolutely rejects' Trump measure on Golan Heights Five things to watch as 2020 Dems release their tax returns Baldwin returns to SNL to summarize Mueller report: 'Daddy won' MORE edging out most of the leading Democratic candidates in Nevada, except for Biden, who has a 4-point advantage over the president.

The new poll's results are based on interviews with 719 registered voters from March 28 through March 30. They have a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.