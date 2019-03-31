Howard Schultz event interrupted by people chanting 'billionaires for president'

Former Starbucks CEO and prospective presidential candidate Howard Schultz was interrupted while doing an interview in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday by people chanting "billionaires for president."

Schultz, who was speaking at the Unrig summit, was heckled very shortly after taking the stage Sunday, according to the Tennessean.

A video posted on Twitter by author Adam Eichen shows the event.

Schultz brushed off the protestors, saying that he was "undeterred by the assault that has come" from those who criticize him for considering a 2020 White House run, according to the Tennessean.

"The billionaire said in January that he was "seriously considering" running for president as a "centrist independent."

Almost immediately after those comments, Democrats began to pile on him, saying that an independent run would split the anti-Trump vote and help reelected the president.

The businessman left his executive position at Starbucks last year, not giving a reason at the time for his departure.

He has billed himself as business-minded centrist who would stand in contrast to an increasingly liberal field of Democratic contenders.