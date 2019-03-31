Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy'

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state assemblywoman, on Sunday night characterized her interaction with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenEvent organizer: Biden, accuser were never alone together Warren, Castro support author of op-ed accusing Biden of inappropriate contact Former Dem politician accuses Biden of 'inappropriate' contact MORE not as sexual assault, but rather as "an invasion of my personal space" and “a clear invasion of my bodily autonomy.”

In an interview on MSNBC with host Kasie Hunt, Flores spoke candidly about the allegations she first made in an op-ed published Friday.

“It is an invasion of my personal space,” Flores said. “It is a clear a clear invasion of my bodily autonomy to not be touched, unless I give you permission to touch it."

Lucy Flores does not call her interaction with former VP Biden sexual harassment, instead saying it was "an invasion of my personal space ... a clear invasion of my bodily autonomy to not be touched, unless I give you permission to touch it." pic.twitter.com/q72Od4KyfM — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) March 31, 2019

In the op-ed, Flores described the unwanted touching that took place at a campaign rally in 2014 when Biden came up to her from behind, put his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed her on the back of her head.

Biden said Sunday in a widely circulated statement that he “may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear” but added that “if it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully.”

Flores appeared on a handful of news programs over the weekend to discuss the incident.

While Biden is still considering whether or not to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race, early polls already show him near or at the top of the already crowded field.