Buttigieg says he raised $7M in first quarter

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE, who has yet to officially announce his 2020 presidential campaign, said on Monday that he has raised over $7 million in the first quarter of this year.

“This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year,” the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind. tweeted.

“We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn,” he added. “I’ll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters.”

While Buttigieg has surged in popularity and recognition since announcing an exploratory committee in January, his haul is likely to be dwarfed by other 2020 candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis MORE (I-Vt.), whose campaign said it raised $6 million in just its first day.

Still, the total is impressive for a not-yet-declared candidate who was relatively unknown in national politics compared to longtime progressive figures like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Sanders vows to cut prescription prices in half if elected president MORE (D-Mass.)

Buttigieg announced last month that he had received donations from 76,000 individual donors, surpassing the threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to guarantee a spot at the first debate of the 2020 cycle.

The two-term mayor, Navy veteran and only openly gay candidate surged into third place in a recent poll of the Iowa caucus, behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy' Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE, who has not yet announced a campaign.