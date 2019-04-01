Ocasio-Cortez helps raise $50K in a few hours for House candidates

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressives hammer DCCC over blacklist targeting primary challenges The Memo: GOP frets as Trump squanders advantages Ocasio-Cortez responds to 'AOC sucks' chant: Trump just wants another woman to 'vilify' MORE (D-N.Y.) said she had helped raise $50,000 for three House lawmakers in a matter of hours as she and supporters sought to fuel support for her allies ahead of a Federal Election Commission (FEC) deadline.

"We are blowing through our FEC goal tonight — $50,000 — in just a few hours," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

“All of it goes straight to [candidates] who stood strong for working people, climate, gun safety, immigrant youth &more,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Thank YOU all for proving that a different politics is possible.”

The fundraiser was dedicated to Reps. Jahana HayesJahana HayesHow to stand out in the crowd: Kirsten Gillibrand needs to find her niche Dems under fire put brakes on Omar resolution Rolling Stone cover features Democratic ‘women shaping the future’ MORE (D-Conn.), Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillDem lawmaker calls out 'archaic' sexism in Congress The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Dems eye next stage in Mueller fight Dem lawmaker says party has evidence Mueller wasn't covering MORE (D-Calif.) and Mike Levin (D-Calif.). All three assumed office in January alongside Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez singled out the three lawmakers as supporters of the Green New Deal climate change plan and Medicare for All.

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as a powerhouse in her first few months in Congress, showing an ability unique for a freshman to get headlines, influence policy and raise attention.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyProgressives hammer DCCC over blacklist targeting primary challenges Our two-vote system for electing a president must be defended GOP rep who supports lowering voting age: 'It's on us' if 16-year-olds vote Democratic MORE (D-Mass.), who, like Ocasio-Cortez, triumphed over a longtime incumbent in her 2018 primary before winning her seat, also joined the fundraising push.

“Putting our values into action in the fight to get big money out of politics means not taking any corporate PAC money and relying on individuals to stand with us. Appreciate the support!” Hill tweeted in a post thanking Ocasio-Cortez for the support.