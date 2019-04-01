Harris commemorates slain rapper Nipsey Hussle: 'An inspiration'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted Monday in remembrance of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in South Los Angeles Sunday, calling him “an inspiration.”

Harris, a Democratic candidate for president, responded to the news Monday morning, writing that Hussle’s “activism, leadership and dedication to community was an inspiration for Californians and beyond.”

“His senseless death leaves us worse off,” Harris added.

Nipsey's activism, leadership, and dedication to community was an inspiration for Californians and beyond. His senseless death leaves us worse off. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the greater Los Angeles community. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 1, 2019

Hussle was shot several times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two other people were also wounded in the shooting, which police told the Times they believe to be gang-related.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was a Grammy nominee for his 2018 debut album “Victory Lap,” and owned several businesses on the block where he was shot, including the clothing store, a burger restaurant and a barbershop.

He was known for his commitment to the community and his efforts to improve conditions for its residents, according to the Times.