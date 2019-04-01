Ted Cruz suing FEC over reimbursement limits for personal loans to campaign

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline O'Rourke rallies at border, putting new Trump threats in spotlight Student behind civil rights cold case law says it will bring 'closure' to families MORE (R-Texas) sued the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Monday over rules that cap how much money he can reimburse himself for his 2018 reelection race against former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid Poll: Republicans think Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' for Democrats but Dem voters and independents haven't decided MORE (D-Texas).

Cruz is challenging a section of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act that says campaigns cannot use more than $250,000 in funds raised after an election to repay a candidate for personal loans to their campaign.

In the lawsuit, first reported on by BuzzFeed News, the Texas lawmaker says he put $260,000 of his own money into his successful reelection campaign, above the $250,000 limit.

Cruz argues that the restrictions violate the First Amendment by undercutting the rights of candidates and donors to express themselves by financing political speech.

"The First Amendment commands that 'Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech.' This bedrock liberty was designed to ensure the full and free political debate that is the hallmark of our democratic form of government," the lawsuit says. "At its core, it protects the rights of citizens to engage in political speech."

Cruz cites Supreme Court decisions striking down laws that limit the amount of money flowing into the political arena, including Citizens United v. FEC and Davis v. FEC, to argue precedent for his case.

Neither the FEC nor Cruz's 2018 campaign immediately responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit from The Hill.