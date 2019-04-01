O'Rourke says every member of his Cabinet would hold monthly town halls

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBiden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid Poll: Republicans think Ocasio-Cortez is 'bad' for Democrats but Dem voters and independents haven't decided MORE (Texas), one of many Democrats seeking the party's 2020 presidential nomination, said Monday that every Cabinet secretary in his administration would be required to hold monthly town hall meetings.

O'Rourke said the town halls, which he would mandate via executive order, would be held "not just to answer questions but to be held accountable," according to the Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those Cabinet secretaries for those agencies and departments will be before you, not a hand-picked audience, not a theatrical production but a real life town hall meeting, not just to answer questions but to be held accountable,” he said at the “We the People” summit in Washington, D.C.

O'Rourke added in a statement Monday that requiring the town halls would help counter "extraordinary concentration of power and access."