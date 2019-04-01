Google: Biden, Buttigieg most-searched potential 2020 Dem contenders

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy' Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE are the most-searched potential 2020 Democratic candidates, according to data released by Google.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis MORE (I-Vt.) comes in fourth, according to Google, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid MORE (D-Calif.).

There are a lot of #Democratic Party candidates (and maybes). See the search horserace for 2019 so far.



LINK: https://t.co/yaz7Sm5f8g#dataviz pic.twitter.com/LOC8FL1HaG — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) April 1, 2019

Breaking down the search interest, Biden saw a 100 percent increase in the past weekend, while Buttigieg saw a spike of 35 percent and Sanders saw an increase of 18 percent.

Biden is widely expected to announce a 2020 presidential run, joining a field of more than a dozen Democratic candidates.

Several candidates saw interest spike concurrent with their campaign announcements, including Harris, who saw her peak around Jan. 21, when she made her announcement, and Sanders, who saw a similar peak when he announced on Feb. 19.