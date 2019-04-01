Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery

South Bend, Ind. mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE on Monday officiated the marriage of a couple just before the bride delivered a baby.

Buttigieg recounted the experience in a detailed Facebook post, in which he said that a young couple ran into him near the mayor's office with a special request: to marry them before the woman's 9:00 a.m. c-section delivery appointment.

"She had the paperwork and everything in a folder along with her hospital papers, and they wanted to see if I could do the honors," Buttigieg, who launched an exploratory committee for a White House run earlier this year, said.

"Obviously there's only one answer to that question. I corralled a few staff members as they were trickling into the office, to serve as witnesses, and filled out the paperwork. Their rings weren't ready, so one of my colleagues found a ribbon that would do the trick."

"A few minutes later, Gabe and Mary, newly married, left my office with just enough time to get to the hospital," Buttigieg continued. "And a few moments ago, they sent Mark in my office this photo of Gabe with young Jade Katherine Jones, South Bend's newest resident.

"It's moments like this that I'll miss when my term as mayor comes to an end."

The Facebook post had accumulated more than 1,000 shares as of Monday evening.

"Yes, this really happened today..." Laura O'Sullivan, Buttigieg's chief of staff, said in a tweet.

Buttigieg has become an increasingly popular figure among Democrats since launching an exploratory committee earlier this year.

The 37-year-old, who is a Navy veteran and openly gay, has advocated for numerous progressive reforms, including abolishing the Electoral College for presidential elections.

He's also gone viral for personable moments such as this one. In late March, he gained renewed attention after answering a question from a Norwegian reporter in the country's language.

Buttigieg announced Monday that he raised more than $7 million in the first quarter of this year.