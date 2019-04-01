Second Biden accuser: I came forward because I'm 'disappointed in my party'

Amy Lappos, who became the second woman to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy' Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE of touching her inappropriately, said Monday that she came forward because she is "so disappointed" in the way the Democratic Party has treated Lucy Flores, who accused Biden last week of inappropriate touching and kissing.

“I am speaking out today because I am so disappointed in my party, the Democratic Party, and the way we have treated Lucy Flores. Biden’s statement in response to Lucy’s article was not only disturbing it was disgusting. I stand by Lucy and any woman with the courage to come forward regarding inappropriate behavior by men," Lappos said in a statement.

Breaking - new statement from new Biden accuser Amy Lappos says she's speaking out because she's "disappointed in my party" pic.twitter.com/9M7GProp7N — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) April 1, 2019

Lappos said Monday that Biden rubbed noses with her at a 2009 political fundraiser.

"It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Lappos told The Hartford Courant.

"He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth," she added.

Her allegations come after Flores said in an essay published Friday in New York Magazine's The Cut that Biden touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head before a Nevada campaign event in 2014.

Biden said in a statement Sunday that he has “offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort" but doesn’t believe he ever acted inappropriately.

"If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” he added.

In her statement Monday, Lappos said Biden, who is expected to enter the 2020 presidential race, should "step aside and support one of the many talented and qualified women running."

“If Biden truly supports women and gender equality he would step aside and support one of the many talented and qualified women running," she said. "The same goes for other men who have thrown their hat in the ring. Women are 52 percent of the population. We are not a minority, we are the majority. It is time we are represented as such. After 45 male presidents it is time we elect a woman.”