Warren slams Trump over whistleblower claims on national security

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading 2020 Dems sprint toward critical FEC deadline Sanders vows to cut prescription prices in half if elected president MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 White House candidate, on Monday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpMigrants cleared from enclosure beneath El Paso bridge after outcry North Korea calls for probe into 'terror attack' on embassy in Spain Buttigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton MORE over a whistleblower's claims that more than two dozen denied security clearances were reversed by his White House.

“Every single day that goes by, we see a new form of the risks posed to our country by a corrupt administration. We woke up this morning to find out that at least 25 people in this administration had been denied security clearances," Warren said at the “We the People” summit in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why? Because they had ties to foreign governments, they had conflicts of interests. Because they had financial problems that made them vulnerable," she continued.

The senator added that Trump's "answer was to just ram them on through."

"The Trump administration is a walking, talking, living, breathing threat to national security, and we just have to call it out," she said.

Elizabeth Warren: "The Trump administration is a walking, talking, living, breathing threat to national security, and we just have to call it out."https://t.co/NdpFgVY9BS pic.twitter.com/wknTtVrHZK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 1, 2019

Tricia Newbold, a White House security adviser, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the Trump administration overruled her and other officials to grant the security clearances despite red flags, according to a memo released Monday by Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

“According to Ms. Newbold, these individuals had a wide range of serious disqualifying issues involving foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct,” the memo states.