Harris campaign says it raised $12 million in first quarter

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSeveral 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll Moulton: Newborn daughter 'absolutely' a consideration in 2020 White House bid MORE's (D-Calif.) 2020 presidential campaign said Monday that it raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2019 from more than 218,000 individual contributions.

“A nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters has stepped up to lay the foundation for a winning campaign,” Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a campaign powered by the people, focused on making health care a right, putting $500 a month in the pockets of working Americans, and giving every public school teacher in America a raise. We’re excited by the support we’re already seeing.”

The campaign's announcement comes after Sunday's Federal Election Commission quarterly fundraising deadline.

Harris, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, became the second major candidate to announce her first-quarter fundraising totals after South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I have enormous respect' for Hillary Clinton Several 2020 Dems' Spanish-language sites contain typos or grammatical errors: analysis Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE said Monday that he raised more than $7 million in the first quarter.

The announcement emphasized that Harris has pledged to reject contributions from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists. The campaign noted that 98 percent of contributions were less than $100.

Harris raised more than $6 million through her digital operation, the campaign added, with an average online contribution of $28.

Harris officially launched her candidacy in late January and is seen as one of the front-runners in the race.