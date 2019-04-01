Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations

The ex-press secretary to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy' Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE defended him in an op-ed on Monday, saying that he has "always has been a champion for women and equality."

Elizabeth Alexander, who was a spokesperson for Biden both when he was a senator and when he was vice president, wrote in the USA Today op-ed that she saw Biden "at his best and his worst, in quiet moments and on the world’s largest stages."

"Through it all, in big ways and in the small ways that sometimes matter even more, he was, is and always has been a champion for women and equality," she added.

The op-ed comes amid accusations brought by two women who have said Biden inappropriately touched them.

Lucy Flores, a former state lawmaker in Nevada, said Friday in an essay published in New York Magazine's The Cut that Biden touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head before a Nevada campaign event in 2014. Then on Monday, Amy Lappos said Biden touched her and rubbed noses with her at a 2009 political fundraiser.

"Joe Biden thrives on personal connections; he emotes and he empathizes like no other, and when he reaches out to you — man or woman — he’s reaching out to touch your heart," Alexander wrote. "If that’s a failing, I’ll take it."

Alexander wrote in the USA Today op-ed, which was published before Lappos came forward, that she wasn't writing the piece "to discount the writings of any other women or question their right to be heard," but rather "to add more information to the unwritten story of Joe Biden."

Alexander said in the op-ed that Biden paid staffers throughout maternity leaves, supported staff when they needed reduced schedules and told men on his staff to be quiet when they interrupted women.

Alexander also encouraged people to look "at his life’s work in its totality."

"Though I haven’t talked with him about it, the Joe Biden I know would feel horrible and sincerely sorry if at any time in his career, even for a split second, he ever made anyone feel anything less than completely supported or empowered," she wrote.

"Before anyone hastily discounts or discards the legislative record or experience that made him Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump's debt wave threatens to drown us all — it's time to turn the tide Deceptions may sink plans to drill for oil in the Arctic Refuge Trump's noble moment: Waiving executive privilege on Mueller's report MORE’s choice for vice president, it’s worth looking at his life’s work in its totality. It’s not hard to see, time and time again, whose side he’s on. I hope he runs for president, because I’d like to see America’s women and men get to know the Joe Biden I already do," Alexander added.