Susan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

Former Obama administration official Susan Rice on Monday defended former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWife of Obama defense secretary calls photo of her with Biden misleading Flores: Interaction with Biden 'a violation of my bodily autonomy' Biden, Sanders top 2020 Democratic field in Nevada poll MORE amid accusations that he has inappropriately touched women, calling him "a dedicated ally, champion and defender of women and all of our rights."

Rice, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser under former President Obama, added in a string of tweets that she respects "every woman who chooses to share" her experiences.

"I respect every woman who chooses to share her uncomfortable (and worse) experiences with men. Their perspectives must be heard and taken seriously. I have worked closely with @JoeBiden for many years. In my experience, he is warm and affectionate with women (and men). But never have I found his actions inappropriate or uncomfortable. I have always appreciated his kindness and warmth," she tweeted.

"Most importantly, I know @JoeBiden to be a dedicated ally, champion and defender of women and all of our rights. There is no one I would rather be with in a foxhole. He is one of the most decent, honorable men I have been privileged to work with," she added.

Rice's comments come after a second woman, Amy Lappos, came forward on Monday, saying Biden touched her and rubbed noses with her at a 2009 political fundraiser.

Her allegation followed one brought last week by Nevada state lawmaker Lucy Flores, who wrote in an essay published in New York Magazine's The Cut that Biden touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head before a Nevada campaign event in 2014.