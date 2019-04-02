Buttigieg tops 2020 rivals in social media interest

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE is reportedly earning more social media interest than any other potential 2020 Democratic candidate.

Axios, citing data compiled by NewsWhip, a social media analytics company, reported early Tuesday that the South Bend, Ind. mayor's Twitter following has grown by 447,000 followers since he appeared at a CNN town hall in March. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) reportedly had the second-biggest jump in the same period, adding 137,000 followers.

According to Axios, Buttigieg also saw more engagement on his Twitter account than any of his other potential 2020 competitors during same period except O'Rourke, whose following is twice as large as Buttigieg’s.

Buttigieg has also added 90,000 followers to his Instagram account and 75,000 followers to his Facebook account since his Mar. 10 town hall, which is more than any of his other potential 2020 competitors aside from O'Rourke, the news outlet noted.

According to recent data released by Google, Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE, who has yet to officially announce his White House bid, are the most-searched potential 2020 Democratic candidates.

In the past week alone, Biden has seen a 100-percent increase in search interest, while Buttigieg saw a spike of 35 percent.