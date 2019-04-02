Sanders: Packing Supreme Court not the 'ultimate solution'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Press: In defense of Joe Biden Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE (I-Vt.) reportedly said Monday that adding additional seats to the Supreme Court, often referred to as "packing," is “not the ultimate solution."

“My worry is that the next time the Republicans are in power they will do the same thing, I think that is not the ultimate solution,” Sanders said at an event in Washington, D.C., according to Reuters.

Sanders floated solutions he said would better address the issue of judicial appointees, including term limits for the justices, who currently serve lifetime terms, or a system under which justices rotated between the high court and appeals courts, the news service noted.

The idea of adding justices to the court has gained steam among some progressive activists as a method of tempering the effects of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Puerto Rico after disaster aid bill stalls Kushner addresses security clearance after whistleblower raises concerns Trump predicts new health care law after 2020 MORE’s two appointees, who have given conservatives on the court a 5-4 majority.

Other Democratic presidential candidates, including South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, have signaled openness to expanding the high court. O’Rourke and Buttigieg have also both talked up a system in which Democrats and Republicans would name five appointees each to the court.

“This central objective that is to prevent the Supreme Court from continuing on this trajectory to become basically ruined by being a nakedly political institution,” Buttigieg said in March.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFeehery: The Trump health care pivot Disaster aid bill stalls amid Puerto Rico fight Congress should give felons the right to vote in federal elections MORE, who blocked then-President Obama from appointing Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandResurrecting deliberative bodies Court-packing would lead to an America without borders Battle for Supreme Court's majority could damage justices' authority MORE to the Supreme Court in 2016, has spoken out against court packing, calling it “a radical proposal that has been dead and buried by bipartisan consensus for almost a century” and accusing Democrats of embracing the idea to avoid the consequences of losing elections.