Bloomberg might reconsider decision on 2020: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg might reconsider a White House bid after ruling out a presidential run earlier this year, according to a report Tuesday in Axios.

Bloomberg announced on March 5 that he would not run for president, writing in a Bloomberg News op-ed that time and money spent on a bruising Democratic primary would be better served continuing his work on climate change and gun control.

Now, however, Bloomberg is reconsidering, Axios reports. It cited “people who have discussed the matter” with him.

Bloomberg is weighing whether the field has an opening for a centrist candidate, according to Axios.

Most of the Democrats running for the White House have staked out positions on the left as they prepare for the primary season, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Bloomberg's initial decision to announce he would not run was largely shaped by the presumption that he and former Vice President Joe Biden would be competing for the same voters, according to Axios.

Biden has not yet formally announced his candidacy, but has consistently led polls of the field. However, two allegations of inappropriate touching of women have recently dogged Biden, which has made the former mayor perceive him as more vulnerable than before, according to the site.