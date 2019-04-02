Biden office highlights support from women after second accuser comes forward

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE's office highlighted women Tuesday who have come forward in defense of the former vice president after a second woman accused him of crossing a line between supportive behavior and inappropriate touching.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo in a lengthy statement emailed to reporters highlighted 24 testimonies from a variety of notable women in politics and the public sphere, as well as Sen. Christopher Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsDem report questions State Dept. decision to revoke award to Trump critic Senate Dem calls on Trump to apologize for attacks on McCain Sixteen years later, let's finally heed the call of the 9/11 Commission MORE (D-Del.) speaking on behalf of his daughter.

Russo on Monday sent out a statement with excerpts from Coons and Stephanie Carter, who is married to former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, saying that photos of them with Biden had been taken out of context to argue he was acting inappropriately.

In Tuesday's letter, Russo shared more testimony from women who had positive interactions with Biden.

Former national security adviser Susan Rice shared in tweets on Monday that, in her experience, Biden is "warm and affectionate with women (and men)."

"But never have I found his actions inappropriate or uncomfortable. I have always appreciated his kindness and warmth," she said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFeinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' Dem introducing constitutional amendment to abolish Electoral College This week: Senate GOP prepares to change rules on Trump nominees MORE (D-Calif.) told reporters on Monday that "the Joe Biden that I have known for 25 years is a warm and friendly human being."

"He didn't mean it as anything other than that. And I guess, there has never been a problem before," she said.

A quote from "The View" co-host Meghan McCain was also included where she said "he has never made me feel uncomfortable once."

Other testimonies shared included #MeToo activist and actress Alyssa Milano, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampRed dresses displayed around American Indian museum to memorialize missing, murdered native women Lobbying World Lobbying World MORE (D-N.D.) and a slew of former Biden staffers.

On Monday, a Connecticut woman came forward to say Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her while at a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

"It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Amy Lappos told the Hartford Courant.

"He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth."

Lappos's account was shared just days after former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D) alleged Biden had inappropriately touched and kissed her.

Flores wrote in an op-ed that at a campaign rally supporting her bid for lieutenant governor in 2014, Biden put his hands on her shoulders, sniffed her hair and kissed her on the back of her head.

Biden responded to that allegation on Sunday, saying, "In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately."

"If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention," he added.

Biden is widely expected to enter the Democratic race for the White House, and allegations of inappropriate touching and kissing could torpedo his campaign.