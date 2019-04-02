Buttigieg's favorability surges in new poll

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Buttigieg quickly officiates marriage of couple who wanted wedding before c-section delivery Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE saw the largest jump in favorability ratings of any Democratic presidential candidate in the course of the past two months, according to a poll analysis released Tuesday.

A Morning Consult press release Tuesday said Buttigieg's favorability rating jumped by 11 percentage points since the poll began tracking the popularity of 2020 Democrats early in February.

While he remains one of the lower-tier candidates with just 3 percent of primary voters planning to cast a ballot in his name, Buttigieg enjoys a slightly higher level of support (7 percent) from voters who said they were very interested in politics and were thus paying closer attention to the race.

He still trails bigger-name candidates in terms of total support: former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE won support from 33 percent of poll respondents, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCrisis hits Biden as new allegation emerges Press: In defense of Joe Biden Buttigieg becomes first winner in fundraising primary MORE (I-Vt.) came in second place with support from 25 percent of voters.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke says every member of his Cabinet would hold monthly town halls Ted Cruz suing FEC over reimbursement limits for personal loans to campaign CNN's Navarro advises Biden: 'Put your hands down' and call your accusers MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris campaign says it raised million in first quarter Google: Biden, Buttigieg most-searched potential 2020 Dem contenders Harris commemorates slain rapper Nipsey Hussle: 'An inspiration' MORE (D-Calif.) were tied in the poll for third place, each garnering the support of 8 percent of the electorate.

Morning Consult's poll surveyed 12,940 registered voters who planned to voted in a Democratic primary in 2020. The margin of error is 1 percentage point.