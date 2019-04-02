Pro-Trump group to release 'Creepy Joe' Biden ad

A top super PAC supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Puerto Rico after disaster aid bill stalls Kushner addresses security clearance after whistleblower raises concerns Trump predicts new health care law after 2020 MORE’s reelection campaign will release a new advertisement on Tuesday taking aim at the controversy around former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE, who has been accused by two women of inappropriate touching.

The Great America PAC is putting six figures behind a digital ad called “Creepy Joe.” The ads will also run on television if Biden gets into the presidential race, as expected.

The ad features images of children watching an interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and Nevada state legislator Lucy Flores, a Democrat who accused Biden of inappropriately smelling her hair and kissing the back of her head at a campaign event.

“To have the vice president of the United States do that to me, so unexpectedly and just kind of out of nowhere, it was just shocking, because you don’t expect that kind of intimate behavior, you don’t expect that kind of intimacy from someone so powerful and someone who you have no relationship with whatsoever, to touch you and to feel you and to be so close to you in that way,” Flores says.

Neither of the women who have spoken out about their experiences with Biden have said the touching was sexual. But they have said that Biden made them uncomfortable and that his touching was unwanted.

In a statement, Biden said that he’s offered “countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort” to people over the course of his decades in public life.

“Not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said. "If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

A spokesman for Biden also pushed back at several photos that are circulating of Biden touching women, saying they’ve been taken out of context and are part of a “cottage industry of lies” aimed at the former vice president.

Several prominent Democrats have come to Biden’s defense, but the allegations have sparked debate on the left about enforcing a zero tolerance policy toward sexual misconduct in the “Me Too” era.

The Great America PAC ad concludes with text that says: “Our children are watching. What example will we set for them? Vote Trump 2020.” The ad links to a website that will go live soon at “www.StopJoeBiden.com.”

Trump has also faced allegations of inappropriate behavior. Several women have accused the president of various degrees of sexual misconduct, and audio emerged shortly before the 2016 election in which Trump can be heard boasting about groping women without their consent.

Trump has apologized for the remarks and denies the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The early digital ads from the pro-Trump group underscore the degree to which the president’s supporters view Biden as a potential threat to his reelection in 2020.

“The recent accusations leveled against Joe Biden are particularly troubling when viewed in the full context of the history and patterns of the Vice President,” said Ed Rollins, the chairman of Great America PAC. “During the Kavanaugh confirmation, Biden himself said Christine Blasey Ford ‘should be given the benefit of the doubt.’ Sadly, Democrats are now being incredibly hypocritical by ignoring or dismissing these episodes, which they never do against our side. So, using the format of Clinton’s 2016 ad is the perfect way to detail this disturbing behavior by Biden as well as the Democrats’ blatant hypocrisy.”

The “Creepy Joe” ad mimics an ad that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden's 2020 Ukrainian nightmare: A closed probe is revived Press: In defense of Joe Biden Mueller handed Democrats their next line of attack against Trump MORE’s campaign ran against Trump in 2016, called “Role Models.” That ad showed children watching Trump making inflammatory statements, before closing with Clinton saying, “we need to make sure that [our children] can be proud of us.”

This will be the first ad the Great America PAC releases in support of Trump’s reelection this cycle. The group says it has raised and spent more than $35 million in support of the president.