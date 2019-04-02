2020 Dem on Biden allegations: Party can't afford nominee 'bogged down by the past'

Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Fla., and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, spoke out about allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSusan Rice defends Biden amid allegations of inappropriate behavior Biden's former press secretary defends his behavior toward women amid allegations Feinstein defends Biden: He is 'a warm, tactile person' MORE on Tuesday, saying Democrats can't afford to nominate someone "bogged down by the past."

“I believe the women who have spoken up and the Vice President will need to address this pattern of behavior," Messam said in a statement.

"In all, this illustrates how we must have fresh leadership in order to refocus our country on solving the crises on the horizon, like crippling student loan debt, lack of action on climate change and the gun violence epidemic. Democrats cannot afford a nominee bogged down by the past."

On Monday, a second woman came forward to say Biden, who is expected to jump into the 2020 field soon, touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her while at a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich.

"It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Amy Lappos told the Hartford Courant. "He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth."

Lappos's account was shared just days after former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D) alleged the former vice president had inappropriately touched and kissed her while at a campaign rally supporting her bid for lieutenant governor in 2014.

Biden responded to that allegation on Sunday, saying, "In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately."

"If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention," he added.

Other 2020 Democratic candidates have stressed, like Messam, that women should be believed. However, no other presidential hopefuls have said that the allegations should disqualify Biden from a potential White House run.